Opera Santa Barbara presents free concert

SANTA BARBARA — Opera Santa Barbara and the Lobero Theatre are presenting a free holiday concert called “Staying Home for Christmas.”

The program will be available Wednesday through Dec. 26 at lobero.org.

The concert features classic and surprise performances of holiday favorites and original songs by favorite artists from across Santa Barbara’s musical scene. The program is hosted by Kostis Protopapas, the Opera Santa Barbara artistic and general director, and David Asbell, the Lobero Theatre executive director.

The impromptu online musical celebration salutes the resiliency of the performing arts during this past year.

“Staying Home for Christmas” features baritone Alexander Elliott, sopranos Jana McIntyre and Audrey Yoder, the Nelsen family (Nina, Jeff and Rhys), Tom Ball, Cantor Mark Childs, Dave Hause, Teka Penteriche and Jonathan Nathan’s Jazz Quartet.

— Grayce McCormick