Opera Santa Barbara tickets on sale July 7

SANTA BARBARA — Under the baton and direction of Kostis Protopapas, Opera Santa Barbara is breaking the mold of long established programming and embarking on a new type of season.

It will present four premieres and one familiar classic, which will reflect more diverse storytelling and a mix of styles.

Ticketing will reflect the same change in direction. In lieu of a traditional season subscription, patrons can curate their own premium ticket package in which they can decide which works they would like to see.

Premium ticket packages will go on sale July 7.

Single tickets go on sale closer to individual opera openings.

For more information, visit www.operasb.org.

— Marilyn McMahon