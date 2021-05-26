Opera Santa Barbara to present soloists

SANTA BARBARA — Opera Santa Barbara will back on stage for its season’s first in-theater performance at 2:30 p.m. June 5 and 6 at Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo.

The Chrisman Studio Artist Showcase will feature three soloists, accompanied by principal pianist Timothy Accurso.

Tenor Matthew Greenblatt will perform Charles Gounod’s rarely performed Italian song cycle “Biondina,” evoking the Italian music of the composer’s young days in Rome. It will be directed by Lillian Groag.

Mezzo-soprano Max Potter will perform the love songs from Hector Berlioz’s song cycle “Les nuits d’été,” directed by Sara E. Widzer.

And soprano Brooklyn Snow will perform Jake Heggie and Terrence McNally’s witty musical scene “At the Statue of Venus,” directed by Layna Chianakas.

There will be no intermission, and seating will be limited. COVID-19 procedures will be followed.

All audience members must show proof that they have been fully vaccinated or have had a negative COVID test.

Tickets cost $28. To purchase, go to centerstage.org.

For more information, go to operasb.org.

— Dave Mason