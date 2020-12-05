Opera Santa Barbara to return with “Carmen: A Live Drive-in Opera”

VENTURA — After months of no performances due to COVID-19, Opera Santa Barbara is making its return with “Carmen: A Live Drive-In Opera.”

Part of the Concerts in Your Car series at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, the local opera company will do its one and only performance of reimagining of Georges Bizet’s opus on Sunday.

According to the Opera Santa Barbara website, this production is based on an adaptation of the Bizet opera by British director Peter Brook, which involves only the opera’s four principal characters.

Starring mezzo-soprano Audrey Babcock in an the eponymous lead role, Joshua Wheeker as Don Jose, Alexander Elliott as Escamillo, and Jennifer Lindsay as Micaela, the production will be directed by Sara E. Widzer and conducted by OSB artistic and general director Kostis Protopapas.

In a statement on the OSB website, Mr. Protopapas remarked that it is a pleasure for OSB to return with a live performance at a time when the community especially needs the “healing power of the arts.”

“We are thrilled to be able to bring live opera safely back, for the sake of the community and our artists,’ he said. “This will be an afternoon that we will remember for years to come.”

Sunday’s production will begin at 2 p.m. at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., in Ventura.

Tickets for the event range from $79 and $249 and each ticket is valid for one car. The number of passengers in a vehicle must not exceed the number of seats and safety belts in a vehicle and must not exceed eight.

