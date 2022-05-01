Opera singer to perform with Santa Barbara Choral Society

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Choral Society will present Latvian opera singer Valdis Jansons as the soloist for its “Pax+Amare” concert.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. May 14 and 3 p.m. May 15 at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara.

Mr. Jansons will be joining the choir and its orchestra in a program that includes the “Duruflé Requiem” and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Five Mystical Songs.

Since making his operatic debut in 2004, Mr. Jansons has sung in more than 55 major roles in more than 70 theaters worldwide.

From Verona to Beijing, Lincoln Center to Rio de Janeiro, he has delighted audiences with his expressive singing and beautiful voice, according to a news release.

Among his future performances are as baritone soloist in Orff’s “Carmina Burana” in June and “Macbeth” in Verdi’s eponymous opera in 2023, both for Opera de Saint-Etienne (France). He also will portray Renato in Verdi’s “Un Ballo in Maschera” in August, for Opera pa Skaret (Sweden).

Tickets cost $20 for general admission, $10 for students and $50 for VIP tickets, which include preferred seating and a post-concert reception. To purchase, go to www.sbchoral.org.

To listen to Mr. Jansons, go to youtu.be/Jj2mCmNH4Vs or

youtu.be/KAjlZZgPCTE.

— Katherine Zehnder