Operation Recognition deadline extended to Jan. 31

Local veterans whose education was interrupted by World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War can get a retroactive high school diploma through Operation Recognition.

The Santa Barbara County Education Office has extended the deadline for Operation Recognition, a program that provides eligible veterans with the opportunity to receive an honorary high school diploma if their education was interrupted due to internment or military service during World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War.

The deadline to apply for this retroactive high school diploma is now Jan. 31. Veterans can apply for this program, and families can apply on behalf of eligible individuals who are deceased.

Each recipient will be honored at a ceremony in April as a gesture of gratitude for the sacrifices made during wartime.

For program information, eligibility criteria and application details, call 805-964-4710, ext. 5282 or ext. 5290. You can also visit

sbceo.org/or.

– Marilyn McMahon