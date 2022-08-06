Operation Safe at Home conducted

COURTESY PHOTO

Deputy probation officers visit the homes of youth who are under community supervision.

Three deputy probation officers with the Santa Barbara County Probation Department conducted countywide wellness checks this week of youth on community supervision.

The checks took place Wednesday during Operation Safe at Home.

A wellness check involves the assessment of the living environment and the needs of the youth and/or family members. In addition, the officers provided information on probation and community resources.

To support the well-being of the youth, officers delivered back-to-school supplies donated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

In total, 57 homes were visited, and 98 back-to-school packages were distributed to supervised youth and their siblings. There were no major violations or arrests made.

— Katherine Zehnder