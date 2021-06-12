Oprah to speak at graduation

UCSB’s commencement is today

Montecito author and talk show host Oprah Winfrey will address the Class of 2021 this morning during UCSB’s online commencement ceremony.

The one-hour virtual graduation will take place at 10 a.m.

Ms. Winfrey recently co-authored “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing” with Dr. Bruce D. Perry, a renowned trauma expert. The book has been on the New York Times bestsellers list.

In March, Ms. Winfrey interviewed fellow Montecito residents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a bombshell interview that aired on CBS and covered the couple’s disagreements with the royal family.

In addition to her books and interviews, Ms. Winfrey is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who operates The Oprah Winfrey Foundation and the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Foundation. And longtime fans will remember her co-starring with Whoopi Goldberg in “The Color Purple” (1985).

In addition to Ms. Winfrey, this morning’s graduation will feature Ebelechukwu Eseka as the student speaker.

The sociology graduate is of Nigerian and Ghanian descent and emigrated to the United States when she was 14. She landed at UCSB as a Promise Scholar, which allowed her access to resources and mentors who helped her come into her own.

Ms. Eseka received the Deans’ Award for Outstanding Senior and the Thomas More Storke Award, UCSB’s highest student honor. Mr. Storke (1876-1971) was publisher of the News-Press, and the campus’ Storke Tower is named after him.

After graduation, Ms. Eseka plans to pursue a career to be a public interest attorney.

Today’s events will include multiple virtual celebrations arranged by the university’s schools, academic divisions and departments as well. For more information, visit ucsb.edu/commencement.

