Orange Coast defeats SBCC in women’s basketball

SANTA MARIA – On the final day of the Toys for Tots Tournament at Allan Hancock College Saturday, the Santa Barbara City College women’s basketball team fell to Orange Coast 67-59.

The Vaqueros (3-7) stayed within striking distance well into the second half, as point guard Katrina Regalado and forward Trinity Scott scored on back-to-back plays to cut the Pirates’ (7-3) lead to 51-48 with 7:09 to go. However, that was the closest SBCC got the rest of the way, as OCC went on a 14-8 run capped by a three-pointer to get the separation it needed.

Regalado scored 13 points for the second straight game, while Scott led the way with a season-high 14 points on 5-of-12 from the field. Forward Asia Kirven and guard Isabella Jensen Williams added 12 and 10 points, respectively, as four Vaquero starters hit double-digits.

Forward Lia Rodriguez added eight points off the bench. She averaged 10 points per game on 44.4 percent shooting over the final two games of the tournament.

Santa Barbara outshot Orange Coast 40 to 39.7 percent, but the Pirates had a big edge in free throws where they knocked down 11-for-12 compared to 2-of-4 for the Vaqueros.

SBCC will head to the Fresno City Crossover for two games, starting with a matchup with Merced at 4 p.m. Friday.

