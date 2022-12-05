Orchid show is returning to Santa Barbara

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Orchids are known for their fragrant and colorful blooms. They will be celebrated during the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show in March.

The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is returning three years after an abrupt cancellation due to state mandates at the onset of COVID-19 that limited crowds to no larger than 250 at any events within California.

The SBIOS, which attracts 8,000 to 10,000 visitors, is one of the oldest, largest and most prestigious orchid shows in the United States.

The 75th Annual International Orchid Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10-12 at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, with the theme “Orchids-The Adventure Returns.”

As the event rises from the ashes, organizers implore orchid lovers to consider a tax-deductible donation to support the staging of the 2023 show and, more importantly, to secure its future.

“We’ve had to rebuild this beautiful event from the ground up over the last three years and are so grateful to finally bring the wonder of orchids back to the public,” said Lauris Rose, president of Santa Barbara International Orchid Show.

“However, as the show evolves, it faces the new realities and challenges of a world changed by the pandemic. It urgently depends upon the financial support of fellow orchid lovers to raise seed money for upcoming shows.

“This world class show brings together growers of all levels, people who just love the beauty of orchids, and all who just love and are nurtured by nature. Everyone loves this show deeply. We welcome one and all not just to visit and enter an orchid wonderland, but also to celebrate Santa Barbara County’s rich history.”

