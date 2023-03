SANTA BARBARA — After a three-year hiatus, the 75th Annual International Orchid Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

The theme is “Orchids: The Adventure Returns.”

Tickets cost $20 for one-day admission and $30 for a three-day pass. To purchase, go to sborchidshow.com.

— Dave Mason