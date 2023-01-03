Orcutt Branch Library to benefit from $2M in federal funding

Money to go toward acquiring, retrofitting new building

A long-standing project to build a new Orcutt Branch Library received $2 million in direct federal funding this week. The money is for the acquisition and retrofit of a new building. This brings to $5 million the amount pledged for the project.

“This is exciting news for the county, the library, and patrons who visit the Orcutt Branch Library,” said Dawn Jackson, Library Director. “Libraries provide a learning environment to foster joyful exploration, opportunities for community members to connect with others, and a host of resources to positively impact lives.”

The Orcutt Branch Library is open six days a week. It moved to its current location ten years ago. The library leases space at 175 South Broadway in Old Town Orcutt, and the facility is no longer adequate to serve the growing community. The city of Santa Maria Public Library operates the Orcutt Branch Library under contract with the county of Santa Barbara.

The $2 million in funding was announced by Congressman Salud Carbajal. Fourth District County Supervisor Bob Nelson and Ms. Jackson have been working with key stakeholders on this initiative, who include the Friends of the Orcutt Library. This funding augments an existing $2 million from community donations and $1 million from other sources, including the county.

Ms. Jackson is excited the county is receiving this money and looks forward to continuing a successful partnership with the county.

Questions may be directed to the city manager’s office, (805) 925-0951 extension 2372.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com