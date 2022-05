Lincoln Neal of Orcutt is one of more than 700 students who received diplomas as Harding University graduates during a commencement ceremony on May 7. Mr. Neal received a doctorate in pharmacy.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Ark. It offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, more than 15 pre-professional programs and more than 40 graduate and professional programs, as well as numerous study-abroad opportunities.

—Marilyn McMahon