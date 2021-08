PHOTO BY COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST SEAMAN RICHARD E. ANGLIN

Seaman Jordan Fisher, left, from Jacksonville, N.C., and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Ryan McWilliams from Orcutt handle the line on the boat deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex.

Orcutt native Ryan McWilliams is serving as a boatswain’s mate 2nd class on the USS Essex, an amphibious assault ship now in the Pacific Ocean.

Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet.

— Marilyn McMahon