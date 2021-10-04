Ordinance Committee to review senior mobile home park overlay

City Council to discuss regional fire department dispatch center

The Santa Barbara City Council’s ordinance committee will consider a proposed senior mobile home park overlay during its meeting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The overlay would retain Flamingo Mobile Home Park’s status as a senior park, despite the owners’ plan to shift to a family park.

The park’s attorney James Ballantine labeled the proposed ordinance illegal and discriminatory. Mr. Ballantine specializes in mobile-home and RV-park litigation.

The Planning Commission acknowledged the potential for a lawsuit should the city adopt the overlay but unanimously approved the ordinance in an effort to protect low-income seniors.

The City Attorney’s Office crafted the ordinance after the City of Yucaipa’s senior overlay, which was challenged and held up in court.

If the Ordinance Committee approves the ordinance, it will go to the City Council for introduction and adoption.

The City Council will look at a proposal to join the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and other fire departments in the county in a combined regional fire communications facility.

The city’s fire department believes joining a countywide fire dispatch service will quicken response time and allow departments to serve the closest incidents, regardless of jurisdiction.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Maria Fire Department, Montecito Fire Protection District and the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District have committed to joining the regional dispatch facility.

The departments anticipate that the Lompoc City Fire Department will also join, though a commitment has not yet been received.

The County will fund the outfitting of the facility and staff training, so the city would not have to contribute funds until January 2024.

The city would have to sign a five-year agreement and then could renew for three-year periods thereafter.

If Lompoc joins the center, the annual cost is $756,216. Without Lompoc’s contribution, the city may pay as high as $790,000.

The cost would likely be taken from the general fund.

The City Council will hear from the Community Development Department about a plan to issue $200,000 in loans to owners in an affordable condominium complex.

The complex, El Zoco, reached out to the city, the county, Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County and Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County when it suffered water damage beyond what the homeowners association could afford.

One of the complex’s 17 units is currently unoccupied as a result of the damage, and El Zoco is seeking $450,000 to repair the unit, the common spaces and replenish its reserves.

The county will match the city’s investment of $200,000, and the Housing Trust Fund offers $200,000 if repairs extend beyond $400,000.

Habitat for Humanity will extend $50,000 in grants among the low-income homeowners.

The city’s proposed loans have a simple interest rate of 3% over 30 years.

As a result of the loan, the complex would agree to extend the affordability covenant of each unit up to 90 years.

Currently, some units are just a handful of years away from being unrestricted. The agreement would mean the units won’t be sold on open market prices for at least 90 years.

The City Council meeting begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be broadcast live on City TV Channel 18 and online at santabarbaraca.gov/cap.

To join the public meeting and make a comment during the public comment period, go to attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3594758027403205899.

