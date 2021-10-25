Ordinance Committee to revisit small wireless facility guidelines

City Council to review Community Development Block Grant funding process

The Santa Barbara City Council Ordinance Committee will revisit new regulations regarding the installation of small wireless facilities during its meeting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It last met regarding the proposed regulations Oct. 12, but the discussion was incomplete when committee members had to adjourn the meeting before the regular City Council meeting.

The city’s Small Wireless Facilities Ordinance has been under review for months. City staff initially released a draft in December 2020.

Resident input, meetings with wireless companies and a 42-page analysis from a law firm guided changes.

The Federal Communications Commission prohibits cities from controlling wireless facilities on the basis of alleged health effects. Appeals must also avoid mention of health.

The City of Santa Barbara may only rule on the time, place and manner (including aesthetics) of the antennas.

The proposed ordinance sets preferred locations and allows applicants to justify less convenient locations. Preferred places would avoid residential or historic neighborhoods, schools and hospitals and have a reduced aesthetic impact on the community.

Installed devices must submit confirmation that they comply with federal radiofrequency law.

The ordinance also specifies aesthetic standards so the device blends with the area. In one previous case, an antenna was disguised as a faux decorative light fixture to blend in with the streetlights on State Street.

Additional provisions, such as fire standards and insurance are included.

The City Council, which meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, will make its annual review of the Human Services and Community Development Block Grant funding process for Fiscal Year 2023.

The city receives CDBG funds each year to help serve low- and moderate-income residents, reduce blight or meet other urgent needs.

The city then selects and funds projects from organizations that meet council-approved goals.

City staff recommends the council adopt the same priorities as last year. First priority is programs that meet basic needs, such as food, housing and medical care. The second goal is to reduce violence in the projects.

To watch the City Council meeting online, go to santabarbaraca.gov/cap. To join the meeting and make a public comment, visit santabarbaraca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NjFqhYIpTR2LT1ELbzXsgg.

(This is the first week the City Council will be utilizing Zoom for its main meeting instead of GoTo Webinar.)

The Ordinance Committee’s meeting is online at https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/cityhall/council/ordinance/videos.asp or attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5162098659228473869.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com