Organic Soup Kitchen adds compostable packaging

SANTA BARBARA — Organic Soup Kitchen is celebrating Giving Tuesday today by using donations to transition to 100% compostable packaging.

Giving Tuesday funds will support the purchase of new SoupMeal containers, lids, seals and retooling packaging machinery, which will prevent the use of hundreds of thousands of plastic containers from reaching our oceans and landfills.

Organic Soup Kitchen provides metabolic oncology nutrition and food security to cancer patients, chronically ill and low-income seniors.

“We’re excited to make this operational change to tackle the plastic pollution crisis and reduce our carbon footprint,” Chief Operating Officer Andrea Slaby said in a news release. “As demand continues to grow and SoupMeal containers fly off the shelves, we realize that we have to protect the planet as well as our people.”

Organic Soup Kitchen is at 608 Anacapa St., Suite C, Santa Barbara. For more about the business, go to www.organicsoupkitchen.org.

— Forrest McFarland