Organic Soup Kitchen announces second location

SANTA BARBARA — Organic Soup Kitchen has announced the opening of a second location in downtown Santa Barbara.

The new facility at 608 Anacapa St. will allow the organization to meet the increasing demand for nutritional meals for low-income cancer patients and those who are chronically ill throughout Santa Barbara County.

The center will focus specifically on SoupMeal clients. SoupMeals are nutritional options for people in low-income areas. They can be picked up and delivered for the patients. SoupMeals are handcrafted and packaged at Organic Soup Kitchen’s downtown kitchen.

Since 2009, the organization has served more than one million SoupMeals. Organic Soup Kitchen has made a commitment to Santa Barbara County to provide food security for all through education and advocacy programs.

Organic Soup Kitchen’s mission is in direct alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals set forth by the United Nation’s Environmental, Social and Governance policy including Zero Hunger, Good Health and Wellbeing, Climate Action and Partnership for the Goals.

To learn more, visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org.

— Annika Bahnsen