Organic Soup Kitchen awarded GuideStar’s 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency

Santa Barbara-based Organic Soup Kitchen has received the 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Guidestar (formerly Candid), an acclaimed source for information on nonprofits.

This rating puts Organic Soup Kitchen among the top 0.1% of charities nationally to receive Guidestar’s highest level of recognition, which recognizes full transparency regarding goals, strategies, capabilities, achievements and metrics that show progress and impact.

“We are honored to achieve the Platinum Seal of Transparency on GuideStar,” said Andrea Slaby, chief operating officer at Organic Soup Kitchen. “We know that our donors have a choice when contributing and often turn to GuideStar to understand an organization’s metrics and progress. We are proud to provide 100% transparency into our operation and impact.”

GuideStar introduced the Seals of Transparency in 2013 to provide visible recognition of information provided by nonprofits. More than 750,000 organizations have earned seals making a GuideStar seal the most widely adopted symbol of transparency in the U.S. social sector. The type of information a nonprofit provides determines its seal level and its progressive achievement with bronze, silver, gold and platinum levels.

Organic Soup Kitchen is committed to organic food for all. Through education, advocacy and programs, the agency provides nutrition and food security to cancer patients, chronically ill and low-income individuals throughout Santa Barbara County. The organization has served more than one million bowls of nutrient dense SoupMeals since 2009.

Organic Soup Kitchen’s mission is in direct alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals set forth by the United Nation’s Environmental, Social and Governance policy including Zero Hunger, Good Health and Wellbeing, Climate Action and Partnership for the Goals.

For more information, visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org.

