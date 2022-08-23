Organic Soup Kitchen ditches plastic for recyclable containers

Organic Soup Kitchen will now package its SoupMeals in earth-friendly, 100% recyclable containers and lids. This monumental operational shift away from plastic is another step towards the organization’s commitment to prioritizing the health of the planet.

The new packaging will save hundreds of thousands of plastic containers from reaching the ocean and landfill.

“Packaging is one of the largest sustainability hurdles we face,” said Andrea Slaby, chief operating officer at Organic Soup Kitchen. “After years of work by our research and development team, we are thrilled to reach this milestone and be part of the responsible packaging movement.”

The new containers and lids are made in the USA from 100% sustainable recyclable paper fibers from renewable resources. In addition to new containers and lids, the specialized equipment for packaging and hermetically sealing the containers have been completely retooled to ensure the highest product integrity.

Organic Soup Kitchen provides nutrition and food security to cancer patients, chronically ill and low income individuals throughout Santa Barbara county. The organization has served more than 1 million bowls of soup since 2009.

Organic Soup Kitchen’s mission is in direct alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals set forth by the United Nation’s Environmental, Social and Governance policy, including Zero Hunger, Good Health and Wellbeing, Climate Action and Partnership for the Goals.

Organic Soup Kitchen is also a member of 1% for the Planet. For more information, visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org.

— Marilyn McMahon