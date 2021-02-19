Organic Soup Kitchen teams with nonprofits

The Organic Soup Kitchen has joined forces with more than a dozen local nonprofits to expand nutritional services and provide critical food security throughout Santa Barbara County.

The organization is doing that through partnerships with Cottage Health, Sansum Clinic, Ridley Tree Cancer Center, VNA Health, Hospice of Santa Barbara, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, PATH, Salvation Army, New Beginnings, People’s Self-Help Housing, American Cancer Society, Adult Protective Services, Pacific Bridge Wellness Center, Yoga Soup, Santa Barbara Housing Authority, Veggie Rescue, Center for Successful Aging and Community Partners In Caring.

Organic Soup Kitchen is providing critical food security to more than 1,000 low-income seniors and chronically ill residents each month.

“It’s more important than ever to unify efforts to reach the most underserved residents struggling to put food on the table,” said Andrea Slaby, chief operating officer at Organic Soup Kitchen. “Our mission to serve Santa Barbara’s most vulnerable residents directly aligns with these incredible agencies, and together we can have a greater impact on the health and well being of our community.”

According to The Santa Barbara Foundation’s website, approximately 10% of adults and 18.5% of children in Santa Barbara County face food insecurity.

Local agencies have turned to Organic Soup Kitchen to provide meals to their low-income residents and clients who would otherwise not have access to nutrient dense food.

For information please visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org.

— Gerry Fall