Organist to perform with symphony

Cameron Carpenter, the world-renowned American organist who became the first organist to be nominated for a Grammy, will perform with the Santa Barbara Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at The Granada, 1214 State St. “It is rare to hear and see the organ take center stage with a symphony orchestra,” said Maestro Nir Kabaretti. “Audiences will experience the rich sonorities of the organ, combined with the glorious sounds of the orchestra.” The concert, which will feature music by Bach, Poulenc and Saint-Saëns, is called the “Sonic Boom” program. Tickets cost $31 to $156. To purchase, go to granadasb.org.
