Organizations provide meals, concerts to kids

Local schools, city governments and nonprofits collaborate annually to keep children fed during the summer.

They even make it fun with the Summer Meal Concert Series, supported by No Kid Hungry.

There are almost 50 locations with meals served to-go for children 18 and under. Families can text “SUMMERFOOD” to 877-877 to find their nearest meal site.

There are seven meal concerts this summer, and three are held today.

Youth musicians and DJs will entertain the kids as they grab nutritious meals, and local radio stations are broadcasting the events live as well.

Public figures such as U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann will join the program on select days.

Concerts will serve up tunes alongside the food on the following dates:

Today, 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.: Grogan Park at 1155 Rancho Verde, Santa Maria.

Today, 11 a.m. – noon: Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E Mason St., Santa Barbara.

Today, Noon – 12:45 p.m.: La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara.

Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Hapgood Elementary School, 324 S A St., Lompoc.

Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Goleta Union School District Office, 401 N Fairview Ave., Goleta. Supervisor Hartmann will attend.

June 30, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Hapgood Elementary School, 324 S A Street, Lompoc.

July 14, Noon – 1 p.m.: Canalino Elementary School, 1480 Linden Ave., Carpinteria; Rep. Carbajal will attend.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com