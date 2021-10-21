Organizations, schools to ‘ShakeOut’

Schools, businesses, and organizations statewide will be dropping, covering and holding on today as part of the Great California ShakeOut. The ShakeOut is a day to practice an earthquake drill, and some do more.

The drill is scheduled for 10:15 a.m., but the ShakeOut encourages participants to choose any date and time that works to practice “Drop, Cover and Hold On.”

To register an organization, go to shakeout.org/california/centralcoast.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is participating today, including agriculture students on its farm facilities.

— Annelise Hanshaw