Orientation today for Youth Maker Market

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library invites youth ages 6 through 17 to learn more about the library’s first Youth Maker Market. Youth gain hands-on experience in planning, marketing, money handling, and customer service selling handcrafted items.

To participate in the Youth Maker Market, an orientation is required and will be held at 4 p.m. today in the library’s Youth Services Altrusa Theater, according to a news release. To register, go to www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

The inaugural Youth Maker Market is set for 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 3.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. (Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.)

The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

For more information, see www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call the Library’s Youth Services division, 805)-925-0994, ext. 8564.

— Dave Mason