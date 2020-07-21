Orlando Bloom continues search

‘Pirates’ star’s dog missing in Montecito

COURTESY PHOTOS

Movie star Orlando Bloom is asking for people’s help to find Mighty, his teacup poodle. Mighty went missing last week in Montecito.

Orlando Bloom is asking for residents’ help to find his teacup poodle, Mighty, who went missing last week in Montecito.

“It’s been heartbreaking,” the 43-year-old movie star told the News-Press during a phone interview Monday.

“He’s a wonderful companion,” said Mr. Bloom, who’s engaged to Katy Perry, a Dos Pueblos High School alum, recording artist and “American Idol” judge. “He’s a small dog that was a gift to me from Katy.”

Mr. Bloom said Mighty, who’s 4 years old, needs medication for stomach issues. He went missing at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Montecito.

If found, Mighty should be brought to a veterinarian or shelter, said Mr. Bloom, who’s offering a $5,000 reward for his dog’s return.

People also can call 805-636-7662, a number set up specifically for information on Mighty.

The dog is microchipped, so bringing him to a shelter or veterinarian will reunite him with Mr. Bloom.

Orlando Bloom has posted a reward for the return of his dog, Mighty.

The actor said he and Ms. Perry, who reside in Los Angeles, frequently visit Montecito, where Ms. Perry’s family lives. “We’re both big fans of the region and the lifestyle.”

Mr. Bloom, who starred as Will Turner in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, said Mighty is not normally out of his sight for more than a few minutes.

“But he was playing in the yard behind the home where we’re staying. Another dog was around, and I thought he would be playing with that dog,” the actor said. “After about eight minutes, I started looking for him, and he had gone off on an adventure.

“My two assumptions are he’s wandered off and gone down a ditch and can’t get himself out (because of his size), or someone has come across him and picked him up and is trying to take care of the little dog they’ve found,” Mr. Bloom said. “I’m not suggesting any malintent.”

He said Mighty has accompanied him on movie sets and is always with him. “He’s pocket size, so he can travel everywhere with me. He’s been a wonderful companion.”

Before Mr. Bloom received Mighty as a gift, the actor was known for playing Will Turner, the dashing hero with a leading man’s charm and personality in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. Will stood in contrast to the more comical Capt. Jack Sparrow that star Johnny Depp modeled after Rolling Stones musician Keith Richards. (Mr. Richards, in fact, played Jack Sparrow’s father, Capt. Teague, in the 2007 movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.”)

Mr. Bloom said he doesn’t know whether Disney plans to include him again as Will in any possible, future “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. The last one was “Dead Men Tell No Tales” (2017).

“There’s nothing on my agenda,” Mr. Bloom said, but added, “He’s been a great character to play.”

