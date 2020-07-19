Orlando Bloom searching for missing dog

MONTECITO — Actor and Montecito resident Orlando Bloom is searching for his dog, Mighty, who went missing earlier this week.

The 43-year-old film star, who is engaged to former Dos Pueblos alum Katy Perry, has been searching the local neighborhood for the past several days searching for his dog. On Thursday, he was reportedly seen posting signs that offered a $5,000 reward for the return of Mighty.

He took to Instagram on Wednesday to ask for his fan’s help, posting a photo of Mighty with the following caption: “He is chipped and hid collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL info my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury.”