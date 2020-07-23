Orlando Bloom writes about dog’s death

Orlando Bloom has confirmed his dog Mighty, who went missing last week in Montecito, is dead.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star wrote about his teacup poodle’s death in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“Mighty’s on the other side now,” Mr. Bloom wrote. “After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day — the number of completion— we found his collar.

“I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing,” Mr. Bloom said. “I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every backyard and creek bed.”

The post was accompanied by videos and photos showing Mr. Bloom getting a tattoo of the name “Mighty” on his chest.

He told the News-Press Monday that Mighty, who was a gift from his fiancee Katy Perry, went missing at 7 p.m. July 14 after having been out of his sight for about eight minutes. He said Mighty had been playing with another dog.

Mr. Bloom and Ms. Perry, the singer and “American Idol” judge who attended Dos Pueblos High School, frequently visit Montecito to see Ms. Perry’s family. Mr. Bloom said he and Ms. Perry live in Los Angeles, but love the Santa Barbara area.

Mr. Bloom said Mighty accompanied him everywhere, including film sets, and was “a wonderful companion.”

“I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion,” the actor posted Wednesday on Instagram.

— Dave Mason