ORTEGA, Arthur M

Arthur M. Ortega, of Santa Barbara, passed away on December 7, 2020 to be with our Heavenly Father. Arthur was born on January 29, 1938 in Santa Barbara, CA to Inez M. Cordero and George Ortega. Arthur attended Santa Barbara High School where he set many records as a track athlete. After 40+ years, Arthur retired from the Santa Barbara City School District as an Office Machine Foreman.

Arthur met the love of his life, Patricia Ortega, whom he married at San Roque Church. His pride and joy were his family. He was a very loving person to all, always thinking of others before himself. He was the best dad, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather in the world!

Arthur is survived by his daughters, Pam and Karen, and son David, son-in-law Carlos, granddaughter, Liana, grandsons, Brandon, his fiancée Terri, Nathan and Vincent and two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Dylan. He is also survived by many sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, aunts, and cousins.

Arthur is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Ortega, his daughter, Kim Warwick, brother, Alfonso Perez, and parents.

We will miss him dearly.

Arthur’s family would like to thank everyone for your amazing love and support during this difficult time, including Hospice VNA Nursing for treating Arthur with kindness, love, and care.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Arthur’s name to VNA Health.

