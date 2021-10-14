ORTEGA, Herman Borrayo

1927 – 2021

Herman B. Ortega entered eternity to be with our Savior on September 30, 2021.

Herman devoted his life to the Lord and was a living example of his faith. His strength, integrity, wisdom and humor will be deeply missed; we will always cherish the memories we had with him.

Preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Ramirez Ortega; his stillborn daughter, Rebecca; and sons William “Billy” and Herman Jr. “Tony”.

Herman is survived by his children Rosa Nicholson, Anne (Bill) Solomon, Rachel Ortega (Hamid) Azam and Linda Orozco. He is also survived by many, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and generations beyond, including extended family.

“If Tears Could Build A Stairway”

If tears could build a stairway,

and memories a lane.

I would walk right up to Heaven

and bring you back again.

No farewell words were spoken,

No time to say “Goodbye”.

You were gone before I knew it,

and only God knows why.

My heart still aches with sadness,

and secret tears still flow.

What it meant to love you –

No one can ever know.

But now I know you want me

to mourn for you no more;

To remember all the happy times

life still has much in store.

Since you’ll never be forgotten,

I pledge to you today~

A hollowed place within my heart

is where you’ll always stay.

-Unknown

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, at Church of God of Prophecy, 1735 San Andres St. Burial will immediately follow.

