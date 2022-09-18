ORTEGA, Joseph Cirulli

On September 6th, 2022, Joseph Cirulli Ortega peacefully went to be with our Lord at age 75. Born October 20th, 1946 in Harlingen, TX., son of Juan G. Ortega and Mattea Cirulli Ortega. As a native of Santa Barbara he attended Santa Barbara High School where he enjoyed boxing, wrestling and playing football. After high school he proudly served our country in the United States Navy where he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Service Medal (with Device). After returning home to Santa Barbara he met the love of his life, Rita Swain (Ortega) and they married on June 16th, 1973. He spent the next years working as a contractor for the Government until he formally retired working with the State of California in 2007.

Joe and Rita shared 49 glorious years together making a family and creating everlasting memories he now takes with him on his next journey. He received the most joy from spending time with his family, raising and coaching his three children in baseball, softball and golf. He never missed a game his children or grandchildren played. He was a gifted teacher, mentor and coach. Playing golf, watching the ’49ers and traveling were his favorite pastimes and often he did them all together. He loved to travel with his family, but he had a special place in his heart for Hawaii.

Joe was a purist and loved all the beauty this world offered through history and culture. He used to say “The most important thing about travel is not the destination, but to enjoy how each place impacts your heart and soul.” His entire life was devoted to loving his wife and family. Joe was selfless, genuine, loving, empathetic, kind. He provided support stronger than steel to those in need and those he loved. He spoke with his heart and positively impacted all who met him. Joe never passed up an opportunity to put a smile on your face with his jokes and big heart.

He always used to say “The thing I am most proud of in my life is the love your mom and I created for our family.” Joe Ortega, Sr. is survived by his wife Rita L. Ortega, brother Michael Ortega, sister Jane Bouvier, sons Joseph C. Ortega Jr, Richard J. Ortega, daughter Cecily M. Ortega and grandchildren Joseph Ortega III, Jesse Ortega, Madilyn Ortega, Annalysa Ortega, Angelina Ortega, Jacob Ortega, Colton Ortega, Jonathan Ortega, Dakota Ortega and Jaxon Ortega.

Monday, September 26th:

Rosary service will be held at 10am

Funeral services will be held at 11am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church

1300 East Valley Road

Burial service with Navy Honors will be held at Santa Barbara Cemetery at 1:15pm.

All that knew him are welcome to attend.

You are deeply missed and will never be forgotten.

“Someday I’ll wish upon a star and wake up where the clouds are far behind me, where troubles melt like lemon drops, away above the chimney tops, that’s where you’ll find me.”