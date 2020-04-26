ORTEGA, Patricia Elizabeth

Patricia Elizabeth Ortega, of Santa Barbara, passed away on April 11, 2020 to be with the Heavenly Father. Patricia was born on February 23, 1936 in Rochester, New York to Florence Adalaide Watkins Ayres and George Walter Ayres. Relocating to Santa Barbara in 1960 she met the love of her life, Arthur Ortega, whom she married at San Roque Church. Her pride and joy was her family and her pugs. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Patricia enjoyed family, painting, learning new things, creative projects and helping others.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 54 years and her daughters, Pam and Karen and her son David, grandsons, Brandon and his fiancée Terri, Nathan and two great grandchildren, Ryan and Dylan, sister Donna, nephews, nieces, aunts and cousins.

Patricia is preceded in death by her daughter Kim Warwick, brother George Ayres and parents. We will miss her dearly. Patricia’s family would like to thank everyone for your amazing love and support during this difficult time, including Hospice VNA Nursing for treating Patricia with kindness, gentle love, and care.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Patricia’s name to VNA Health. Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary