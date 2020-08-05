ORTEGA, Stanley

73, of Carpinteria, California succumbed to cancer on July 19, 2020.

Stanley is survived by wife, Geri of 48 years; daughter, Alice; son, Manuel and wife Lisa; granddaughter, Olivia; 3 brothers; niece; nephews; and extended family. Stanley was a loving father, grandfather and a friend to everyone.

Stanley loved barbecuing, cooking, collecting watches and watching Food Network to create something delicious. He would say, “God doesn’t give us more than we can bear.”

Stanley will be laid to rest at Carpinteria Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on August 8, 2020.

Face masks are required.