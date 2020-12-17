Ortiz to join Cottage Health board

COURTESY PHOTO

Steve Ortiz, president and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County, has joined the volunteer Board of Directors at Cottage Health, the hospital organization announced Tuesday in a news release.

Members of the board serve without compensation and guide the hospitals’ decisions.

Mr. Ortiz has worked at the United Way for almost 16 years and has served as president since 2017.

He has a background in management and operations, with many focuses including response and recovery efforts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he has worked with United Way’s partners to develop efficient solutions.

Hospice of Santa Barbara awarded him the Hero of Hospice Philanthropy Award 2020 for his leadership during the pandemic.

He has served on the board of directors for the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County from 2010 to 2013. He is the chair of the First 5 Santa Barbara County Commission and a member of The Foundation Roundtable.

He earned bachelor’s degrees from UCSB and an MBA from Cal Lutheran University. He and his wife, Amber, have two children.

— Annelise Hanshaw