ORTON, John Gragg “Chipper”

John Gragg “Chipper” Orton passed away surrounded by his family on May 14, 2021 at the age of 76. He was born on January 24, 1945 in Santa Barbara. He attended Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and later California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA where he majored in animal sciences. After college, he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War as a Green Beret in the 82nd Airborne Division. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was a dedicated member of The Rancheros Visitadores for over 50 years and it helped fuel his love of horses, roping, and westerns. He was a loving husband to wife, Carol Orton, nŽe Nielsen, and together they raised their four children on a 3,500-acre cattle ranch called the Bar-Go. Later, they sold the Bar-Go and purchased a smaller property on Ballard Canyon Rd. Chipper was a hands-on parent and grandparent and could often be seen barbecuing at various school fundraisers and was even the president of the SYVUHS school board for many years. With his children and grandchildren, he shared his love of movies, photography, traveling, cooking, and reading. He was as extroverted as they come, and it became a running joke within his family that they couldn’t go anywhere with him without seeing at least one person he knew. He played a significant role in the lives of everyone who knew him, and he will be missed terribly. He is survived by his wife Carol, children Joelle Orton-Cartnal (Ryan), Matthew Orton (Lourdes), Elizabeth Casberg (Trent), and Sasha Darnell (Brian), his five grandchildren Chlo‘ and Lane Orton Cartnal, Caroline Casberg, and Finn and Sebastian Darnell, brother-in-law Gordon Nielsen (Susan), and half siblings Bill Kennedy (Arlene), Alice Kennedy, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Gus Dascanio, Lidia Martinez, and Visiting Nurses for taking such good care of Chipper. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be sent to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Make-A-Wish Foundation in honor of his oldest granddaughter, Chloë.