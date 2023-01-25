Oscar nominees announced

Box office hits are among 10 best picture nominees

“Top Gun: Maverick,” which was a longtime hit at the box office in 2022, is among the best picture nominees for this year’s Oscars. The nominees were announced Tuesday morning.

Two major box office hits — “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of the Water” — are among the 10 best picture nominees for this year’s Oscars.

The nominees were announced Tuesday morning by “M3GAN” star Allison Williams and Oscar winner Riz Ahmed.

The 95th Oscars will be broadcast live March 12 on ABC (KEYT, Channel 3). As usual, they will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

In addition to “Top Gun” and “Avatar,” this year’s best picture nominees are the biopic “Elvis,” the sci-fi mystery “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” the Steven Spielberg-directed “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”

Those films picked up additional nominations in areas such as directing and acting.

The nominees for best director are Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans,” Todd Field for ““Tár,” and Ruben Ostlund for “Triangle of Sadness.”

The nominees for best actor are Austin Butler in “Elvis,” Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Brendan Fraser in “The Whale,” Paul Mescal in “Aftersun” and Bill Nighy in “Living.” Mr. Butler, Mr. Farrell and Mr. Fraser are scheduled to appear at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, set for Feb. 8-18.

The nominees for best actress are Cate Blanchett in ““Tár,” Ana de Armas in “Blonde,” Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie,” Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans” and Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“Elvis” picked up a best picture nomination and a best actor nomination for Austin Butler, who starred in the title role. Mr. Butler will appear at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Ms. Blanchett will appear at the Santa Barbara International Festival. In December, Ms. Yeoh won the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence from the same festival.

The nominees for best supporting actor are Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway,” Judd Hirsch in “The Fabelmans,” Barry Keoghan in “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Mr. Gleeson and Mr. Quan will be at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The nominees for best supporting actress are Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Hong Chau in “The Whale,” Kerry Condon in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Stephanie Hsu in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Ms. Bassett and Ms. Curtis will be at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The nominees for original screenplay consist of Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for “The Fabelmans,” Todd Field for “Tár” and Ruben Ostlund for “Triangle of Sadness.”

The nominees for an adapted screenplay are Edward Berger, Lesley Peterson and Ian Stokell for “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Rian Johnson for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Kazuo Ishiguro for “Living” and Sarah Polley for “Women Talking.” Nominees also include the writing team for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which consists of screenplay writers Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie and story writers Peter Craig and Justin Marks.

The nominees for cinematography are James Friend for “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Darius Khondji for “Bardo, False Chronicle of A Handful of Truths,” Mandy Walker for “Elvis,” Roger Deakins for “Empire of LIght” and Florian Hoffmeister for “Tár.”

The nominees for visual effects are the teams who worked on “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The nominees for sound are the teams who worked on “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The nominees for production design are “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “Elvis” and “The Fabelmen.”

The nominees for costume design are Mary Zophres for “Babylon,” Ruth Carter for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Catherine Martin for “Elvis,” Shirley Kurata for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Jenny Beavan for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

The nominees for makeup and hairstyling are Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova for “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine for “The Batman”; Camille Friend and Joel Harlow for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti for “Elvis,” and Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anna Marie Bradley for “The Whale.”

The nominees for original song are “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” (music and lyrics by Diane Warren), “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop), “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler); Naatu Naatu from “RRR” (music by M.M. Keeravani and lyrics by Chandrabose) and “This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne).

The nominees for original score are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (composer Volker Bertelmann), “Babylon” (Justin Hurwitz), “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Carter Burnwell), “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Son Lux) and “The Fabelmans” (John Williams).

The nominees for animated feature film are “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “The Sea Beast” and “Turning Red.”

Mr. del Toro will teach a class as part of the programming for youths at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

For nominees in other categories, see abc.com/shows/oscars.

