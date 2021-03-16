Oscar nominees announced

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning, recognizing top actors and films during a pandemic year that shut down movie theaters and elevated streaming services.

This year’s Oscars will broadcast live April 25 on ABC from two Los Angeles locations, Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The ceremony is airing more than two months later than last year’s show due to pandemic-related delays.

With movie theaters largely closed during the pandemic, a number of this year’s nominees are coming from streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, which already dominated this year’s awards season at the Golden Globes.

Netflix’s “Mank” received 10 nominations for this year’s Academy Awards, with nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, among others. Meanwhile, the film “Nomadland,” which is streaming on Hulu, is making waves with multiple nominations at this year’s awards after a successful Golden Globes run.

Daniel Lahr, executive director of the Central Coast Film Society, told the News-Press he was particularly excited about the many nominations “Mank” received from the Academy. The film features the story of William Randolph Hearst, who owned the landmark that is now Hearst Castle.

“I think what makes (“Mank”) so alluring is that when you go to Hearst Castle, you try to imagine what it was like back in the 1930s in Hearst’s hay day, and the movie captures that essence so well,” Mr. Lahr told the News-Press.

A number of this year’s nominated actors and actresses will appear at this year’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which will take place as a series of virtual events from March 31 to April 10.

Movie stars such as Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”), Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Movefilm”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billy Holiday”), Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) and Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) have all received nominations for this year’s Academy Awards and will also be winning honors for their roles at the SBIFF this year.

Six films are vying for top awards during this year’s Oscars after receiving six nominations each. These films include “Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Sound of Metal,” “Nomadland,” “Minari,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and “The Father.” All of these films were nominated for Best Picture, in addition to “Promising Young Woman.”

The late Chadwick Boseman, who won best actor in a motion picture-drama during this year’s Golden Globes, also received his first Oscar nomination for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Mr. Boseman, who is best known for his role as King T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” died in August 2020 after battling colon cancer for four years.

The late actor made multiple trips to Santa Barbara in 2015, once when visiting the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and another time when visiting Goleta-based Direct Relief to promote the organization’s relief efforts during the Ebola epidemic.

A number of history-making Oscar nods were also announced Monday, including the nomination of two female directors during the same year for the first time in the academy’s history. Chloé Zhao, director of “Nomadland,” and Emerald Fennell, director of “Promising Young Woman,” were both nominated for Best Director this year.

Only five female directors have been nominated for this honor, with only one woman taking home the Oscar in the awards show’s 93-year history. Ms. Zhao made history as the first Asian woman to win best director at the Golden Globes in February.

Other history-making nominations included Riz Ahmed for his role in “Sound of Metal,” making him the first Muslim to be nominated for best actor. Both Mr. Ahmed and actor Steven Yeun of “Minari” are also the first men of Asian heritage to be nominated for an Academy Award in the last two decades.

As always, some films end up getting snubbed by the Academy’s nomination process.

For Mr. Lahr of the film society said he was surprised “News of the World” starring Tom Hanks did not receive recognition in the Best Picture category from the Academy.

He also added that a number of films nominated this year may be unfamiliar to the general public because streaming services dominated this year’s nominations while movie theaters remained shuttered.

“I remember when Netflix was just the DVDs…and now they’re making best picture quality material,” Mr. Lahr said. “It’s really cool to see it go that far.”

