Oscars to air Sunday on ABC

It’s time to open the envelope — many of them, in fact, as the 95th annual Oscars takes place Sunday in Hollywood.

As usual, stars will walk down the red carpet on Hollywood Boulevard. Well, almost. This year’s carpet is not red, but the color of champagne.

Other traditions are staying pretty much the same. The show will be in the Dolby Theater, with ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel presiding over the ceremonies.

The broadcast begins at 5 p.m. on KEYT-TV, Channel 3, with the “red” carpet activities airing beforehand. You can see the Oscars on the big screen during a free screening at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara, where the doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

A red carpet pre-show party with music by DJ Darla Bea will precede it at 3 p.m. in the Arlington courtyard and will cost $15, which includes priority seating during the broadcast, free popcorn, a free cocktail and a free raffle ticket to win prizes. Tickets for the pre-show party will be available at the Arlington box office.

Up for consideration are Best Picture nominees “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of the Water,” “Elvis,” the sci-fi mystery “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” the Steven Spielberg-directed “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”

The nominees for best actor are Austin Butler in “Elvis,” Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Brendan Fraser in “The Whale,” Paul Mescal in “Aftersun” and Bill Nighy in “Living.”

The nominees for best actress are Cate Blanchett in “Tár,” Ana de Armas in “Blonde,” Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie,” Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans” and Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

For a list of the other nominees, go to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ website, oscars.org. (It’s not the same thing as oscars.com, which is ABC-TV’s website.)

