Otter pups born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Gail, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s Asian small-clawed otter, gave birth to four healthy pups on Nov. 12. The zoo announced the births Thursday, reporting that the animal care team did the first health check on the pups Wednesday and hopes to confirm their gender next week at a follow-up wellness exam. According to the zoo, Gail, Peeta (the dad) and Berbudi (older brother) are working together as a family to raise the pups, so they will remain off exhibit for one to two months while the pups mature and learn how to swim. Gail last gave birth in 2017.