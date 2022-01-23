Ottmar Liebert to perform at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — Ottmar Liebert and his band Luna Negra will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at SOhO, 1221 State St.

Born in Cologne, Germany, Mr. Liebert began playing guitar at 11. After pursuing his dreams of playing rock music in Boston, he settled in Santa Fe, N.M., where he returned to his acoustic guitar and began to define his musical style. His music is a mix of Spanish, MExican and World elements.

He started his first incarnation of his band, Luna Negra, in 1989

Tickets for the Feb. 14 concert cost $35 for the concert and $78 for the concert and dinner. To purchase, go to sohosb.com.

For more about Mr. Liebert, go to ottmarliebert.com.

— Dave Mason