Our cringeworthy maniacal state government

The concept that the government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed is officially dead in California.

Not merely dead, but really most sincerely dead.

“So what’s new?” you ask. The Legislature is still using COVID-19 (and other excuses) to assert control on all facets of society even though the rest of the nation has moved on.

AB 1993 (technically “paused” at the moment) would mandate the COVID vaccine for everyone in the public and private sectors, including all employees and independent contractors who work in California. It imposes stiff financial penalties on employers who fail to comply. And there is no limitation on the number of boosters that would be required in the future.

SB 1464 was created because numerous sheriffs refused to enforce ridiculous lockdown orders. Instead, they were busy dealing with a bevy of serious crimes due to previous instances of the state Legislature being “stuck on stupid” — i.e, adopting legislation that created a “crime does pay” in California mentality among the criminal class.

SB 1464 would force law enforcement officials to enforce public health orders — hence, the creation of COVID police. The bill would prohibit state funds from being provided to any law enforcement agency that publicly announces that they will oppose or adopt a policy to oppose a public health order.

There are many other bills being considered that indicate that our state Legislature knows no bounds having to do with the rights of parents to determine what is best for their children.

SB 871 would require all children, including infants to 17-year-olds, to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend childcare or school.

SB 866 would allow teens from ages 12 to 17 to get the vaccine without parental consent, thereby exposing these children to the associated meteoric rise in myocarditis.

SB 1479 would require schools to continue testing children on a regular basis.

The Legislature is also attacking physicians with impunity.

As Katy Grimes reports in the California Globe: AB 2098 would punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label drugs, or those who dare to ask questions about COVID vaccine safety. The bill would reclassify the sharing of COVID-19 “misinformation” by doctors and surgeons as unprofessional conduct that would result in disciplinary action.

Under AB 2098, doctors would be subject to disciplinary actions by the Medical Board of California and the Osteopathic Medical Board of California if they do not adhere to the approved COVID treatment consensus.

Hence, in the name of “the science is settled,” the California legislature is on the cusp of outlawing the concept of second opinions, the once definitive preventative protection against medical malpractice. Too bad, there is no law against legislative malpractice!

A particularly reprehensible, non-COVID bill is AB 2223 — which legalizes infanticide!

As reported by LifeNews, if signed into law, former Philadelphia abortionist Kermit Gosnell, who murdered three infants born alive after botched abortions, could not be prosecuted. And incredibly, someone like Dr. Gosnell, who helped a California mother kill her newborn after birth, will have a cause of action to sue police for investigating the matter if AB 2223 becomes law.

Finally, one of the most loathsome agencies in modern times was the Stasi of East Germany fame. The Stasi was a most effective force of repression and terror, as one author put it, while their people starved and plotted to escape from California — er, their clutches! Their core mission? Root out dissenting voices and prevent people from challenging the government.

Ergo, SB1390 “would punish disinformation or misinformation, including, but not limited to, information regarding medicine or vaccinations, elections, and conspiracy theories”! As defined by whom, you should ask!

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.