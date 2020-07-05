Our glorious history is under attack

DID YOU KNOW? Bonnie Donovan

Did You Know it is happening before our very eyes, as treasonous local, state and federal government officials not only encourage the rioting but affirm it as a healthy expression of change? They let our cities burn with looting and rioting, which not only destroy the businesses but greatly harm the economy. All by design.

“Without freedom of thought there can be no such thing as wisdom and no such thing as public liberty without freedom of speech. Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing freeness of speech.” — Benjamin Franklin.

Remember when your feelings were hurt by a schoolmate and your mother said, “Sticks and stones …”? She was so right. But for years, instead of reacting with laughing or using indignation, we have allowed the petulant charges of “you offended me” take down many talented, honest, decent and hardworking people. Careers are lost, reputations are ruined and mobs rule.

In fact, sticks are being used, stones are being thrown and people are getting hurt.

Did you see in St Louis, Mo., the young man kicked and beaten with sticks for defending an elderly person who was praying the rosary to protect the statue of St. Louis? Some cable news programs failed to include that news clip in their reporting.

Our history is under attack and is being rewritten. Defacing and demolishing our statues are designed to obliterate the markers of accomplishment.

Ask the reporter from Venezuela who said the demise of her country started with the destruction of statues, then the churches, then the police that maintained law and order were disbanded, and the thugs moved in and democracy was gone. Venezuela — once a rich democracy — is now a socialist dictatorship.

In Germany, people who objected to Hitler’s propaganda were forced to sign false confessions and worse. The brown shirts were unleashed, terrorized the people and vandalized the towns. Sound familiar? Of course, we know that upwards of 6 million people died under Hitler’s regime.

In Russia, during the Bolshevik Revolution, they did the same line of attack — disrupt the landscape, take over with complete control and subjugation.

The Chinese today use brainwashing on the Uighur Muslims in their “re-education camps,” then they are sent to forced labor. In socialist China, racism must be a relative term.

Fyodor Dostoyevsky predicted in his novel, “The Possessed,” that the revolutionaries in power would be responsible for the deaths of at least a hundred million people.

In the famous, “Black Book of Communism” (1997), a hundred million people is the estimate given for how many died during the 20th-century Russian and Chinese revolutions combined.

How did Dostoyevsky know? Nearly 40 years before the Bolsheviks took over? Dostoyevsky did not have history behind him, we do. With the Marxist/socialist agenda prevailing in our education system, students are provided with a false reality that makes them all think, “It would not happen like that here …”

Speaking of our statues that have been demolished, vandalized and are under attack: Aren’t these hate crimes? It is a condemnation of these celebrated heroes. They fought and gave their lives and paved the way for that which we now enjoy. We have a right to revere those who sacrificed for the greater good.

Some statues that have been attacked for what they memorialize: Father Junipero Serra, Frederick Douglass, Abe Lincoln, George Washington — soldier, general and first president of our country, Teddy Roosevelt — nature lover who created and preserved our National Parks, Andrew Jackson — the hero of the War of 1812; Churchill, who saved the Western World from Nazi Germany.

Even a lion statue was defaced. Who has a problem with the king of the jungle? The list goes on and on: Constantine from the Roman Empire? Give me a break.

Should 13% of the population be allowed to destroy our great history?

This destruction is actually desecration. This from a generation who knows nothing of the sacred.

You can brainwash, you can white wash. Still, you can’t eradicate your history; and the danger in doing so is no one believes it happened. What slave block? What concentration camp? What Indian burial ground?

Regarding history, Ben Franklin also said, “Be mindful of the past.”

Our history is hard fought and glorious. It is for the liberty and justice for all. Judging the past with today’s foggy and fake political correctness is the sin of omission. No one believes that stuff; it’s all lip service and serves just a few. The few that want to be in charge of the whole. That is not what we signed up to do. See the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.

We are strong enough to stop this. It does require getting up and speaking the truth, and fighting back — as our forefathers and mothers did.

We must have hope and action. We must vote and rid our country of the traitors in office and among us. The misguided and the misanthropes are in our schools, local organizations and committees.

Our nation, as a beacon of hope, has led the free world since these first intrepid peoples came to these shores, formed the original 13 colonies and fought the British more than once. From that our great nation was born!

We celebrate July Fourth as our Independence Day, and our hearts burst with pride.

Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens. It appears Sundays on the Voices page.