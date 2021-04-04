Our money is flying out of our pockets

Taxes. What a waste.

An American farmer warned about taxes ruining “us little folks” as early as 1787.

“We contended with Great Britain … because they claimed a right to tax and bind us in all cases, whatever … I say they won’t be able to raise enough money by impost, and then they will lay it on the land, and take all we have got … These lawyers and men of learning and moneyed men, that talk so finely, and gloss over matters so smoothly, to make us poor illiterate people swallow down the pill, expect to be the manager of this Constitution, and get all the power and all the money into their own hands, and then they swallow up all us little folks, like the great Leviathan, Mr. President; yes, just as the whale swallowed up Jonah. This is what I’m afraid of.”

Amos Singletary, 1787.

Farmer from Worcester County, Mass.

The day is rapidly approaching where about half the country pays taxes for the other half who don’t.

One of America’s first taxes was for education. Thomas Jefferson was rejected four times to levy a school tax, and we know how that beast has grown.

Even as far back as 1787, Maryland considered a lottery to raise income for its schools. California did that but got a bait and switch. We all thought that the monies raised would all go to the schools, on top of what they were getting, but instead the money that had been earmarked for schools was replaced with the lottery. Where did all that other money go?

And while we’re on California, the cost of the bullet train to nowhere is now in the stratosphere of $100 billion and still not a single track has been laid. While people waited for their unemployment checks, criminals and organized crime from around the world fleeced California’s EED department for some $30 billion so far.

Nearly half of the nation’s homeless reside in California. In 2018 Jerry Brown funneled $500 million to local governments to help the homeless. In 2020, Gov. Newsom shoved another $650 million, and he wants to spend another $750 million this year.

Numbers are all over the place, because truth is a commodity hard to come by anywhere in government. But wait, there’s another number that $13 billion was actually spent on the homeless in the last three years, in California alone! Yet we now have more homeless than ever before.

You know who gets the money? The high and mighty who run these programs!

And California had more than $45 billion in pensions in 2019 and growing. You know who pays for all this? Us! In California, 140,000 people pay 50% of the taxes out of 40 million people and they want to raise them even more.

And speaking of education: California is planning to spend in the neighborhood of $90 billion on schools this year. And yet, the schools have been crying (as always) they didn’t have enough money to open post COVID, so Gov. Newsom tossed them another $6 billion-plus.

And for nearly a year the unions had held the children hostage. I doubt anyone took a pay cut or reduced their pension. And before it’s over, the unions will demand even more money. After all, it appears to be growing from somewhere, and there’s plenty of it to fling around.

Nationally, we are $28 trillion in debt. Two trillion of that is between China and Japan.

Yet, President Joe Biden and company added another $2 trillion for the Democrats’ relief package. Barely a whisper of that money is going to help the people. It’s for the Democrats to help bail out those Democratically controlled states that failed their citizens.

Gov. Newsom ruined California, and Mr. Biden is giving him $42 billion of our federal money to bail him out!

As always, the trillions will be squandered by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and company on museums, the arts and thousands of other pet projects we likely will never even know about. And there’s $600 billion still unspent in the first COVID package to go around. And now they want another $10 trillion!

Are they insane? What a greedy bunch of people.

And why not? It’s easy to give it away. Just print more money, and let the taxpayer suffer the consequences. And the day of reckoning is just over the horizon. The Democrats are already loading their tax guns because some of it has to get paid back somehow.

In 2019, there were more than 9 million government jobs, about 6% of the national workforce. And while so many lives were turned upside down, thousands of businesses shuttered forever and people scrambled to make ends meet, I’d wager that not a single government employee lost their job related to COVID-19.

Pile on top another $88 billion to pensions — and likely much much more. In 2019, 60% of the budget went to Social Security and other income support programs (you can guess what those are and who got them) and Medicare and Medicaid.

And now we have to spend even more money on the millions of illegals Mr. Biden is allowing to flood America.

Our money is flying everywhere especially out of our pockets.

So for those of you who write checks to pay your taxes on April 15 and May 17 (this year’s state and federal deadlines respectively), just think of how well your money is being spent.

The infrastructure is crumbling. You’re paying more for gas, your jobs are in jeopardy, and millions of illegals will be flooding your schools and hospitals. But don’t worry, the government is watching out for you.

And like Jonah, the American people are being swallowed by a Leviathan, but it’s called government. And Democrats want more of it.

Hide your money.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.