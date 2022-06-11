‘Our Town’ performance marks SBCC acting group’s return

The Santa Barbara City College School of Extended Learning Acting for Older Adults and Theatre Eclectic will present four free performances of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.”

The shows will take place on June 14 and 21 at the Wake Center and on June 16 and 23 at the Schott Center. Both sites are in Santa Barbara.

The performances mark the theater company’s return to live, in-person free public performances for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the past two years, Acting for Older Adults have performed via Zoom, using the platform to deliver a variety of one-act plays as well as a full-length production of Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“Our Town,” according to Artistic Director and Instructor Philip Levien, is the perfect choice for a return to in-person performance, according to City College.

“Thornton Wilder’s masterpiece is a meditation on life,” Mr. Levien said. “It is moving, humorous, and a memorable evening of theater.”

Acting for Older Adults offers classes for free one or two nights a week. The participants produce their shows through Theatre Eclectic, a company that specializes in allowing underrepresented artists to provide underserved audiences with free theater.

“You don’t have to have any experience acting to come to class,” said Mr. Levien. “Our actors have a wide range of experience … You can be as involved as you’d like.”

The performances will adhere to SB COVID protocols, meaning that masks will be required indoors and proof of vaccination will be required at the door.

-Matt Smolensky