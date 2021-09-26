Our values are being Trampled

“Tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire.”

— Gustav Mahler

Traditional Western values have been under attack since those two devastating wars of the 20th century. However, under the extended cover of COVID, those values are being trampled at warp speed.

It took about 4,000 years for the West to combine and apply the wisdom of Aristotle and the Greek model of democracy to Judeo-Christian social systems. Healthy family systems remain the key factor in bringing up strong, self-reliant citizens who will be taught, and who will incorporate those values, in order to maintain civil social systems where prosperity and safety reign.

In our world today, in our nation, in our state and city the wheels have been set in motion to change the very fiber of our communities and our neighborhoods, and our way of life. Who among us is even aware of the changes coming at us from every direction, the government overreach in schools, religion, our medical decisions, our choice of energy sources (including basic utilities), property zoning laws, news media, ad infinitum? Think of what we have lost already in such a short time as a society, while the mundane is supported over higher ideals and our freedoms.

Case in point: As soon as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall was tanked and his political future assured, he signed life-altering housing bills, Senate Bills 9 and 10.

These bills will benefit the corporate developers and change the livability of California and the nation, as the Biden-Harris administration plans the same formula for our country.

Most people on the street have no idea what is underfoot and around the corner. If we aren’t proactive, the American Dream of home ownership and a yard of one’s own, the ability to say “get offa my land,” will all be a recent memory. As our country moves away from the home of the brave toward a cold and stark eastern bloc gulag, all fed the pablum of propaganda, our homeland will be unrecognizable to us.

It is impossible to build enough housing for those who want someone else to arrange it for them, including many looking for a handout.

If we don’t stand up and push back, government housing will be the only option for a place to hang one’s hat.

The problems of “insufficient housing” are exacerbated by this mass immigration — of people without our values and way of life. Of course, if you are used to dirt floors, or a nomadic way of life, you will not see what is wrong with this picture.

Imagine the new projects which have already absconded our views, and the pending housing projects at 630 Chapala St., 701 N. Milpas St., the Staples building at 410 State St., the 60 units at the Castillo commuter lot. It’s a never ending list.

And count the four-story residential buildings where we used to rest our eyes on mountains and sky, much like La Estancia, which has obstructed the mountain range between the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara.

What will be the difference between Santa Barbara and Pacoima? Nothing. What beachside city, such as Carmel, La Jolla, Corona Del Mar and Laguna Beach, and what location of such unique beauty packs in low-income housing? These cities continue to honor and protect their natural beauty.

It isn’t happening in those places, but it does in the San Fernando Valley, and if we don’t put our “paws” on this, we won’t be able to tell where we are. Except that we are in anywhere, U.S.A.

Speaking of a pause, the design of Ortega Park and what it will offer to whom is still in the batting cage. At least we hope so. The players from the city are so well versed in wearing out the public and stacking their team with special interests, it is exhausting to stay in the game.

The battle still ensuing is between the city’s factions of the skate park team (the Goleta skateboard movement/industry) and the city-created Save Ortega Park Arts Committee (who benefit from the new park and from their alliance with Parks and Recreation via future art commission opportunities) versus the surrounding community who would be well served by a regulation-size swimming pool to provide aquatic sports. Apparently, this park “ain’t big enough for all of them.”

Remember the public is told new residential buildings need not provide parking or open space, because the tenants can go to the park for their open space and livability. However, we as a community see a missed ecological opportunity.

It’s a choice between bowls of concrete. One holds water; one doesn’t. Which one evaporates into the atmosphere and contributes to the rain and the groundwater? The pool.

And then the sports field covering the earth with synthetic turf?

Grassy fields will not be available in which to play or have a picnic.

Didn’t we just outlaw all things gas, petroleum and “icky” oil, and isn’t the message from the elected officials all petroleum products are bad?

Again, for “drought’s sake,” let’s do our part to protect our environment and not exacerbate global warming. On the surface, we will be told the advantages of the cycle of our atmospheric water is inconsequential. But the big skateboard plans have been in the works since well before the first public meeting in 2018.

Most East Siders don’t have a clue and only know that their historic murals are part of this mix, and they are getting upgrades to their park. We say it could be better, after all swimming enhances water safety, and competition promotes character and team building. Plus, it is advantageous for all age groups.

Next stop for the Ortega Park configuration is the Architectural Board of Review as early as October.

Some new ideas do turn out to have unintended consequences.

Just consider the city’s 2014 campaign of “gold is the new green” when residents were encouraged to let their lawns turn brown and put gravel everywhere. Measure the heat on a patch of dirt, then a patch of weeds with an infrared thermometer. The patch of earth with the weeds is cooler. So what have we done? Have we contributed to global warming with our drought-saving practices?

There’s a new idea by the city to help save the environment by spending $12,000 to $14,000 on two water fountains, aka Hydration Stations, to prevent the overuse of plastic bottles. Hooray!

COVID, COVID; who is carrying COVID? We were contacted by donors who decided to withhold future contributions, after it was required to be fully vaccinated to attend outdoor patron appreciation events.

Why would museums and other institutions reliant on the largesse of donors insist on “papers” to attend events, especially with so many breakthrough cases caused by vaccinations? People will vote with their feet and their wallets until these tactics are reversed. It’s a case of more unintended consequences.

Vaccination papers are a loss of freedom, but also a loss of revenue. Santa Barbara Unified is requesting that vaccinated students provide vaccination records to “help with “surveillance” testing and contact tracing. We find those words ominous. They speak of a bleak future.

Do you share our concern for what is happening to the face of Santa Barbara right under our noses? The future that we hold dear is hanging right on the precipice, all in the name of “progress”?

This November we have a chance to step forward and elect officials who will skillfully and wisely lead this city forward, protecting its rare and natural resources.

“Tradition means giving votes to the most obscure of all classes, our ancestors. It is the democracy of the dead. Tradition refuses to submit to the small and arrogant oligarchy of those who merely happen to be walking about.”

— G.K. Chesterton