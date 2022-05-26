Outage affects Coast Village Road

Coast Village Road businesses went without power for much of or all of Wednesday.

The outage started around 9 a.m. on the Montecito street, which is inside the city limits of Santa Barbara and is served by Southern California Edison.

Power came back on at different times for different businesses, said Joel Mallet, a stylist at Xavier Scordo, a salon that was still without power at 5:30 p.m.

“Some people got power at 1:30; some got power at 12:30,” Mr. Mallet told the News-Press. “In my house on (nearby) Jameson Lane, power came back on at 3:30 p.m.”

Without power to heat his water and operate his blow dryers, Mr. Mallet had to cancel appointments and lost a day’s worth of business. “We had no lights.”

He said it was impossible to process credit card payments without power.

Mr. Mallet said he received texts from Southern California Edison assuring him that power would come back on at various times. It didn’t.

Diane Castro, a Southern California Edison spokeswoman, told the News-Press that she didn’t have details about a Montecito outage, but was aware of a scheduled maintenance outage in nearby Summerland affecting six customers, with the power planned to return at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. She said she was looking into whether that outage affected Coast Village Road.

