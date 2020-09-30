Outdoor acting classes begin Saturday

Ensemble Theatre Company is offering acting classes for ages 8 through 12 and 13 through 18 on seven Saturdays beginning this week and ending Nov. 14.

The first group meets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and the second from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Enrollment is limited to 10 students in each session. Tuition is $220 for each course.

All of the Santa Barbara theater company’s classes will be held outdoors and adhere to social distancing and mask requirements.

Included will be one-on-one interaction, in addition to group activities culminating in a final online presentation of selected monologues for family and friends.

The instructor will be Brian McDonald, an award-winning actor, director and educator with more than 30 years experience.

He has appeared in national tours of “Miss Saigon” and “Forever Plaid” and on the stages of the Denver Center, Theatre Virginia, The Lyric Stage, Pasadena Playhouse, Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura and the Ahmanson, among others.

Most recently, Mr. McDonald directed “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” for ETC.

Other directing credits include “The Sunset Limited,” “Bus Stop,” “Hello! My Baby” and “A Rubicon Family Christmas.”

His work as director has earned him an Independent Award and Stage Scene LA Award for Best Director.

