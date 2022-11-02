Home Local Outdoor living room
by Dave Mason 0 comment
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS
Someone mysteriously left living room furniture on De la Guerra Plaza. The city of Santa Barbara discovered the furniture Tuesday morning, and an employee told the News-Press that no one knows who put the furniture there. He said the city maintenance staff would come by and pick up the furniture.
