Outdoor living room

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESSSomeone mysteriously left living room furniture on De la Guerra Plaza. The city of Santa Barbara discovered the furniture Tuesday morning, and an employee told the News-Press that no one knows who put the furniture there. He said the city maintenance staff would come by and pick up the furniture. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Dave Mason Managing Editor previous post Trick on Taxpayers’ outlines projects funded by COVID-19 relief next post Conference honors Westmont soccer player Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.