Outdoor worship

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Rev. Cesar Magallon celebrates Mass Friday with 25 parishioners under the shade of a tree outside Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church on Sola Street. COVID-19 restrictions don't allow indoor services, but the Santa Barbara church is celebrating Mass outside in accordance with guidelines provided this week by The Archdiocese of Los Angeles. The church will celebrate Mass again at 7 this morning and 5:30 p.m. today and 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday in English and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Spanish. The 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday Masses will be live-streamed. On weekdays, the church celebrates Mass at 7 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. For more information, go to https://our-lady-of-sorrows-santa-barbara.com.