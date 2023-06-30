Outer space is theme for UCSB movie series

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The UCSB Arts & Lectures’ series will begin July 7 at the Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

SANTA BARBARA — UCSB Arts & Lectures is heading toward outer space for its free Summer Cinema series.

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” the 1977 Steven Spielberg classic starring Richard Dreyfuss, will kick off the series at 8:30 p.m. July 7 at the Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara.

Mr. Dreyfuss stars as cable worker Roy Neary, who encounters a strange spacecraft and finds an ally in Jillian Guiller (Melinda Dillion), a single mother who believes her son has been kidnapped by aliens.

The Oscar-nominated film is rated PG and has a running time of 137 minutes.

People attending the screening can set up their blankets and chairs at noon on the day of the screening. Chairs must have low backs and be low to the grounds, and blankets must be permeable, which means nothing that’s plastic or nylon. You can’t bring tarps.

But you can bring a picnic. And UCSB students with ID can get free transportation from the university to the courthouse.

People who arrive early can scale a climbing wall, courtesy the UCSB Department of Recreation Adventure Program. UCSB Athletics, K-LITE and UCSB Arts & Lectures will offer additional pre-screening activities such as raffles, giveaways and photo ops.

— Dave Mason